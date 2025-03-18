Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury Town not good enough in desperately poor defeat

Shrewsbury's chances of avoiding relegation are extremely slim, but it was still a game against a team in the relegation zone that could have given Town some momentum going into the next run of games.

But Town lacked the confidence and intensity that they needed. You can understand from a confidence point of view with the position they're in, but there was a part of them which I thought looked a little bit afraid.

Especially after Burton got the opening goal, they almost looked expectant that they were going to lose. That is disappointing because I've never ever questioned the effort of these Shrewsbury players.

I feel like they always emptied the tank, especially since Gareth Ainsworth has come in. They give their absolute all for the football club and I'll always give them the credit for that.

Ultimately, the position in the league shows that the players and the team aren't good enough at the moment, because they've had a good sample of the fixtures now and we're at the bottom of the league, cut adrift.

The one disappointing thing is I never really saw a reaction after that first goal and didn't see any players out on the pitch that were trying to rally the other players. It was very, very flat.