Wolves boss urging consistency in Saints clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves travel to St Mary's with a six-point gap to the relegation zone and with an opportunity to extend it against struggling Saints.

Ivan Juric's side sit bottom of the table and look destined to return to the Championship, but Pereira insists they will still pose a tough challenge and is demanding consistency from his players at Southampton.

"We must realise that they are fighting for the same target as us, to be in the Premier League next season," the head coach said.

"They played very well in the first half against Liverpool and that shows they are a good team with good players.

"If they are consistent they are a very good team.

"The Premier League is about being consistent. If we forget to play for the first five minutes, which happened for us against Fulham in both halves, they will punish you with goals.

"This is what a team must be in this league, consistent from the first minute until the end.

"We cannot play a good match today and a bad match tomorrow, we must increase our level, looking at our game.

"Increasing (the level) to not concede goals, increasing the set pieces, trying to create more dynamics to score goals, appear in the box to score, creating movements in the space to score, finishing the plays.

"These are things we need to improve every day."