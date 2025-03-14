Southampton v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt
Wolves will be hoping to go into the international break with a win at Southampton.
By Liam Keen
But who will be available to Vitor Pereira as he names his side tomorrow?
Marshall Munetsi
The midfielder scored his first Wolves goal against Everton last week but then came off at half-time as a precaution.
However, he has trained this week and is available to play tomorrow, while the head coach has no other injury worries ahead of the game.
"He's OK for the game," Pereira said.