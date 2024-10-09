Generation game as Newport aces bag first victory

In only their second game in Midlands Division Five North West, they bagged a fantastic 3-1 win at Leek fourths to secure their first victory.

And it was also the first time three generations of the same family had taken to the pitch for a ladies’ team at the club as the Johnson clan – daughter Minnie, aged 12, mum Fiona and grandma Freda – helped secure victory.

There were also three other mum/daughter combinations in the team.

And continuing the day of firsts. Bethan Thomas marked her debut by opening the scoring.

Fiona Johnson finished off a lovely move from just inside the D to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Thomas added a third after the break before Leek grabbed a consolation.

The ladies’ firsts slipped to defeat at home to Telford & Wrekin thirds in Division Four North West, despite a goal for Molly Leonard.

The men’s first team have started their Midlands Division Five West season in style with two wins out of two.

Hat-trick hero Ash Williams was the star of the show as they put five unanswered goals past hosts Old Sihillians. Rob Jervis and Benji Howells were also on target.

The men’s second team got their Division Eight North West season up and running with a fine 4-0 win over Sutton Coldfield sixths.

Isaac Johnson, Tom Lewis, Martin Hall and James Godwin were on target for the seconds.

The third team went down 3-0 to a powerful Wrekin College side in Division Nine North West.