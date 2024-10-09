Bridgnorth buoyed by their first victory

A deserved 2-1 success at home to Telford & Wrekin last weekend made it four points from a possible six in Midlands Division Three West.

Luke Pinches set the ball rolling when he fired Bridgnorth in front.

Andy Speke made it 2-0 from a short corner routine before Telford reduced the deficit.

“It was a good win against our main rivals,” said skipper Will Buxton. “Telford have gone from strength to strength in the last few years and it’s nice to see that we can keep up with them using local players.

“I think it was a fair result. I felt we were in control for most of the match and never felt like it was a game we were going to lose.

“Things are going pretty well, we had a strong 13 out on Saturday and team has gelled together well.”

The men’s seconds drew 3-3 at West Bromwich, while the third team won 4-2 at at Wolverhampton & Tettenhall seconds.

But there was no joy for the fourths and fifths as they lost 5-0 to Worcester fourths and Old Halesonians fourths respectively.

The ladies’ first team were edged out 1-0 by Bournville & Kings Heath in Division Three South West. They travel to face University of Birmingham fifths on Saturday.

The second team were beaten 6-0 by Lichfield fourths, while the thirds drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton & Tettenhall Development.