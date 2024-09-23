Hales pulls away from rivals after Wigmore win

The latest contest provided riders with a different challenge – one of staying power.

The 1.95-mile climb of Wigmore Road, run by Ludlow CC, might not be the steepest at 5.4 per cent average, but requires stamina for a relatively long climbing effort.

But Wrekinsport’s Hales, his own admission is more suited to the short, sharp, explosive type of climb, was not deterred as he claimed victory with a fine effort of 7:44.9 – stretching his lead in the overall series to 22 points.

“Not really my type of climb, but I had a game plan of trying to pace it up in the seat due to the headwind up the climb. I managed to pace it well and finish strong,” said Hales.

Ludlow Brewery RT rider Steven Prince made his first appearance of the season on his local course and took the Veterans win – as well as overall runner-up spot in 7:57.3, ahead of BBR Veterans’ Series leader Will Witterick.

Prince said “This is the first SCCA hill climb I’ve done this season, but I couldn’t miss my local event.

“I struggled a bit towards the end as it’s longer than my preferred distance, but pleased overall.”

Witterick came in third overall and took another 18 points as Veterans’ runner-up as he extended his Series lead to 34 points after stopping the watch on 8:10.6.

One rider who has taken the maximum 100 points possible is Hayley Wells.

She took her fifth straight win in the BBR Female Series with a fabulous time of 9:16.1, ahead of Claire Blackwell-Smyth on 11:34.5.

That was good enough for fifth spot overall.