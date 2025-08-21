Bowls round-up: Cheryl targeting a Waterloo repeat

The Bylet bowler, winner of last year’s Ladies Spring Waterloo at Fleetwood, returns to the same venue for this season's one-day Autumn equivalent.

County team-mate Sarah Weaver (Wem USC) will also be in confident mood as she takes her place in the field after Shropshire’s victory over South Yorkshire in last weekend’s British Ladies County Championship semi-final.

Joining them in the hunt will be former county junior star Susie Lawson, who is currently doing a Masters degree and has kept on playing during her university days.

Tomorrow also sees a trio of Premier League men – Martin Gaut, Aaron King and Josh Cotton – make the shorter trip to Northwich for the one-day £1,800 George Astbury Trophy at Castle Sports & Social Club with its £480 top prize.

Double consolation for Wraight

Callum Wraight won a double consolation after missing out on two big money open bowls titles at the weekend.

The Shropshire No.1 suffered an agonising 21-20 first-round loss to recent British Senior Merit winner Gareth Coates in the £5,200 Brighouse Classic finals on Saturday.

And it didn’t get any better for the Castlefields star next day as he fell at the first hurdle in the £4,800 Pudsey Classic as another £1,000 top cheque eluded him.

But that early exit gave him the chance to head sourth and qualify for this coming Sunday’s Wharton Cons Open finals, when he will join Peter Grimston (SJ Bayley) and Emmet McKinley (Oxon) chasing a £700 top prize.

Wraight also qualified for the Farington Open finals in Preston before his Yorkshire appointments and will be busy again over the Bank Holiday weekend, ending it in Scarborough on Monday at the Gambert Baines one-dayer.

Wrockwardine Wood Open

Late dropouts and lack of entries have caused a rethink for this year’s Wrockwardine Wood Open.

Officials of the Telford bowls club have now collapsed the competition into a one-dayer - on Saturday, September 13, starting at 10am – rather than running four qualifiers to produce a last 16.

Entry will still cost £20 with no homesters allowed, full details from Jamie King on 07584-704610.

Bowls diary

£1,280 Bylet Open, one dayer for 64 bowlers on Sunday, August 31 (10am). No homesters, entry £20, ring Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.

Calverhall Handicap Doubles – popular one-day comp on Sunday, September 7, with £250 top prize. Entries £20 per pair, book with Paul Fenwick on 07703 761347.

New under-16 singles at Horsehay for the Viv Lomas Cup on Sunday, September 7, details from Rob Burroughs (07901 229623).