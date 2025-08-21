West Brom star's red-hot form earns World Cup qualifier call

The attacking midfield star, 21, has netted three goals in the first two Championship fixtures to help Ryan Mason's men to maximum points and is the division's top scorer.

He also laid on the goal scored by striker Aune Heggebo in the penalty shootout EFL Cup first round exit to Derby at The Hawthorns.

Sparkling form ensured Price earned his inclusion in Michael O'Neill's national ranks for the opening of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign next month.

Northern Ireland will face off against Luxembourg and European giants Germany next month with two away fixtures on September 4 and September 7 respectively. Their qualifying group A also includes Belarus and Bulgaria.

A call to the Northern Ireland ranks is nothing new to Baggies star Price, who already has 22 caps after his debut in 2023 and has an impressive scoring rate at international level - with nine goals already to his name from midfield.

It has been noted how Price has already equalled the international goal tally of the late Northern Irish great George Best, who scored nine times in 37 outings.

The former Everton youngster, a £2.5million recruit from Standard Liege in January, scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 thumping of Bulgaria last October. O'Neill's side are also in action during the October and November breaks.

Albion head coach Mason said this week he is "positive" the club will keep hold of star turn Price ahead of any potential interest in the rising star towards the end of the window.

He partners two former Baggies loans in the squad, defender Paddy McNair and striker Callum Marshall.

Other possible Albion calls for national team duty next month include Republic of Ireland duo Jayson Molumby and Mikey Johnston, who play against Callum Styles' Hungary.

Mali, for whom Baggies midfielder Ousmane Diakite represents, begin their African World Cup qualification campaign. New defensive recruit George Campbell has one United States cap to his name.

England under-21s also return to action after their triumphant European Championship success this summer, with Tom Fellows again pushing for action.