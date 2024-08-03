Callister and Wells claim gold in blue-riband event

The event took place after some race-day negotiating from organiser Helen Tudor saw the removal of water board traffic lights at Pool Quay a few hours before the start.

And when the action got under way in round 11 of the Friction Hydraulics Series, Aerologic’s Callister coped best with conditions to win 25 mile gold and take The Freeston Trophy with a one minute three second advantage over reigning holder Tomos Hales in a superb time of 52:39.

Callister hadn’t had the best preparation either, as he explained: “I wasn’t sure how the legs would be after a week’s holiday all-inclusive.

“A strong tail wind on the way out gave for a brutal return and strong cross winds, which at one point blew me out the pedals.

“It was a painful and relentless return with heavy legs, but I gave it my all and was pleased to take the Shropshire win for Aerologic.”

Hales took silver in 53:42, and by the same 1:03 margin from Paramount’s Simon Romei, the Friction Series leader.

Hales’ Wrekinsport team-mate Wells took 25 gold in the female category, and The Brian and Gill Morrison Trophy, after dipping under the hour in 59:22 to push out the current holder of that trophy, Deb Hutson-Lumb, by 2:03.

Wells was delighted with a superb ride capturing 10th spot overall, but like others was worn down by the relentless headwind back. She said: “A quick first half meant that the return was going to need some grit and determination. I struggled with around 10 kilometres to go, but was chuffed to have taken the win.”

Hutson-Lumb didn’t go home empty-handed, taking Veterans’ 25 gold with a strong +14:05 ahead of Romei and Paramount team-mate Chris Riley .

Female bronze went to an unexpected destination as Thea Osmund-Smith got immediate results in her first ever 25. The Paramount rider surprised herself with a solid effort of 1:04:54.

Romei holds on to a 120-point lead in the overall Friction Series, but extended his lead in the Veterans’ Series to 110 points on a night where he went home with three medals – overall bronze with 54:45, Veterans’ silver in +12:16, and Team gold, leading Paramount CRT home in a combined 2:50:54.

This distance has been a target for Romei in 2024, and he was satisfied with his haul.

“The SCCA 25 was a great race. I was really pleased to have won bronze overall, also taking Veterans’ silver and Team gold,” he said. “ I have really focused on the 25 mile distance this season, so again had to work super hard to maintain a good speed and position.

“Really happy that we also managed to win the Team gold, both of my fellow race team work hard and had great times.”

Riley finished sixth overall, but took home a brace as second counter for Team gold and Veterans’ bronze, just 16 seconds behind Romei with +12:00.

That Team gold win was helped by five Paramount riders in the Top 10 – and a highly unusual tie for third counting spot that means four medals will have to be issued, as Alvydas Janusauskas and Joh Goh shared the honours in 58:53, taking joint seventh overall.

Goh won the inaugural 25 mile Road Bike Championship, his margin of victory just two seconds over Paramount team-mate Paul Duncan in an adjusted 58:04, with the club making it a clean sweep as William Preston took bronze.