Dean Callister digs in to win the battle at Battlefield

On a new course for the West Cheshire TTCA and Shropshire CCA 30 near Battlefield, Hales finished ahead of series leader Simon Romei, cutting his lead to five points. The third-place finish puts Romei ahead of Bryn Davies in the Veterans’ Championship.

He leads the five Paramount CRT riders who finished in the 10, putting the club 390 points ahead of Wrekinsport CC in the Top Club Award – despite Wrekinsport’s Hayley Wells extending her Female Championship lead.

Callister said: “Pleased to take the win, I liked the course for a 30. I didn’t have great legs on the day but still managed a decent time.”

With a 75-point female series lead, Wells said: “I’m starting to find a little love for the Battlefield course! Light winds were blowing in a less favourable direction, so it felt a little slower than the previous week, but at least the sun was shining.”

Hales added to the praise “I do like the Battlefield course so didn’t mind the extra five miles added for the new 30 Mile time trial.”