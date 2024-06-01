Goh and Durant claim the spoils

John Goh and Mason Durant, from promoting club Paramount CRT, took the overall win in the 10-mile race on the fast Westbury – Shoot Hill course, but it was a close call.

Goh and Durant charged around the course in 22 minutes 22 seconds, coping best with a tricky and rare cross-headwind on the initial six mile leg to the Shrewsbury by-pass.

The close call was provided by the Mixed Team winners in a first-ever teaming, as Chris Riley and Hayley Wells stopped the watch on a hugely impressive 22:37 – 2:56 ahead of third-placed Thea Osmund and Eddie Emblem.

Just four seconds behind Osmund and Emblem in 25:37, SCCA Private Member Sorrel Williams and Oswestry Paragon’s Karl Lombardi pushed out reigning Mixed Team champions Jan Davies and Mark Hill by exactly the same margin in a tight contest, lifting themselves into the lead of not only the Mixed Team competition but also the overall standings, too, in a season where Mixed Teams are making a big impression.