Goh and Durant claim the spoils
Round Two of the Mower Mec 2-Up Series saw new partnerships take the wins in both the overall and Mixed Team event and new leaders at the top of the standings.
John Goh and Mason Durant, from promoting club Paramount CRT, took the overall win in the 10-mile race on the fast Westbury – Shoot Hill course, but it was a close call.
Goh and Durant charged around the course in 22 minutes 22 seconds, coping best with a tricky and rare cross-headwind on the initial six mile leg to the Shrewsbury by-pass.
The close call was provided by the Mixed Team winners in a first-ever teaming, as Chris Riley and Hayley Wells stopped the watch on a hugely impressive 22:37 – 2:56 ahead of third-placed Thea Osmund and Eddie Emblem.
Just four seconds behind Osmund and Emblem in 25:37, SCCA Private Member Sorrel Williams and Oswestry Paragon’s Karl Lombardi pushed out reigning Mixed Team champions Jan Davies and Mark Hill by exactly the same margin in a tight contest, lifting themselves into the lead of not only the Mixed Team competition but also the overall standings, too, in a season where Mixed Teams are making a big impression.