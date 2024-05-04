Monmore planning some special nights

The two Category One events so far this year at the Wolverhampton track saw both the Ladbrokes Winter Derby and Premier Greyhound Racing Puppy Derby take place during Saturday lunchtimes in February and March respectively.

But now Saturday nights will be spiced up ahead of the Gold Cup and Summer Stayers, which run concurrently with the finals on August 24th.

The first of four Category Three competitions over the next few months is being advertised for next Saturday, May 11 in the aim of attracting the country’s best greyhounds for healthy crowds to enjoy with the lighter nights coming in.

Two further Category Three events are also planned for June, and then another in July, before the Gold Cup and Summer Stayers – both worth £10,000 to the winner – begin on August 10.

Monmore racing manager Tony Williamson: “We’re looking forward to the return of Open racing on Saturday nights here at Monmore in the form of several Category Three competitions.

“Fingers crossed, we’ll attract the best greyhounds in preparation for our two remaining Category One competitions, the Gold Cup and Summer Stayers Classic.

“It should all make for some exciting Saturday nights for racegoers to enjoy at the track over the next few months.”

Meanwhile, Monmore trainer Brian Thompson and owners Vixon Contracts Ltd are looking to have a crack at Britain’s most prestigious event with prized pup Vixons Filofax.

The youngster made the semi-finals of the Puppy Derby at Monmore and has continued to go from strength to strength – also making the semi-finals of the Premier Greyhound Racing Oaks at Perry Barr – with getting into the English Greyhound Derby now the aim.

Beginning on May 29th at Towcester, a whopping £175,000 prize is on offer for the eventual winner and Filofax is due to head to the track for a trial on Tuesday.

It comes after he ran a quick 15.47 seconds in a solo sprint trial at Monmore on Thursday night and owner Matt Povey – who runs contracting firm Vixon Contracts Ltd – said: “He won an Open at Perry Barr last weekend and ran well in his trial at Monmore on Thursday.

“We’re really pleased with how he’s progressing and looking forward to seeing how he takes to Towcester as we feel he’s got the talent to be involved in the Derby.”