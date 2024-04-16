Wolverhampton swimmer named in Team GB squad for Paris 2024

The 27-year-old joins Staffordshire’s two-time Olympic champion in the squad for the Games, which are now less than 100 days away.

Robinson’s selection is the culmination of a dream after two previous near misses when attempting to qualify for Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The former Highfields school student secured the qualification time for Paris with a 15th place finish at February’s world championships in Doha.

He will be joined in the 10km men’s event by Shropshire’s Hector Pardoe, who became the first GB swimmer to win an open water world championship medal when he claimed bronze. Leah Crisp will compete in the women’s race.

Peaty, 29, remains British swimming’s headline act and will be aiming to win the 100 metre breaststroke title in the pool for the third consecutive Games.

Ludlow’s Oliver Morgan and former Ellesmere College student Freya Anderson have also been included in the squad.