Telford champion missing vital piece of equipment

Allen defeated Zhang Anda in Sunday night’s showpiece at Telford International Centre and travelled home to Belfast the following morning.

But his winning cue never made it across the Irish Sea with him.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Allen posted: “9 hours after winning another ranking title and getting to a career high number 2 in the world, @easyJet @swissportNews have lost my cue and both have been worse than useless at providing any information. Nice firms.”

In replies to fans on the social media site, Allen confirmed he had a tracking device on his cue, but airline staff had still been unable to locate it.