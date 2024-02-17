Ex-Villa striker is in at Keys Park to help Hednesford Town

Five new players have checked in at Keys Park this week as Harry Harris attempts to guide his side away from the Northern One West relegation zone.

But Delfouneso is the biggest name of those having made 50 appearances for Villa between 2008 and 2014, scoring nine goals.

He also spent time out on loan at Burnley, Leicester City, Blackpool and Coventry City before permanently moving to Blackpool where he made more than 160 appearances during two spells.

As well as playing for England up to under-21 level, Delfouneso has also represented Blackburn Rovers, Swindon Town, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers.

Also joining the Pitmen is former Birmingham City frontman Jake Jervis, who made five appearances after starting out at Blues.

He enjoyed a number of successful loan spells ­– including at Hereford, Notts County and Swindon Town.

Following a short time at Ross County, Jervis signed for Plymouth Argyle, where he made 108 appearances and scored 27 times, and has gone on to play in Turkey, Finland and India before beginning this season with Brackley Town.

Centre-back Mike McGrath joins following a 13-month spell as player-manager of Bromsgrove Sporting.

He has played for a number of clubs including Kettering, Hereford and Evesham and a brief previous spell with the Pitmen.

In further additions to the squad, talented young goalkeeper Ryan Brown and 21-year-old right-back Blaine Rowe have also signed.