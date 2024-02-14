Wolves goalkeeper agrees new three-year deal

The 28-year-old has agreed a deal keeping him at Wolves until 2027, with the option of a further year.

King arrived from Northampton Town last summer has not yet made his senior debut for the club but has impressed with his attitude at Wolves' Compton training ground.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We’re trying to create a culture, a togetherness within the training ground and the team, and the team is really connected to the fans, and part of creating that culture is generally the players not at the forefront of everything and nobody epitomises someone that drives a culture through his intensity in training every day, his work ethic and his personality more than Kingy.”