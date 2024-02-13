Doubles champions in the spotlight at awards night

Mosaic and Cound were presented with their premier division trophies at the awards night for Tennis Shropshire’s flourishing Summer Doubles League.

Mosaic’s first team won the top division in the men’s league, while Cound’s first team were victorious in the premier division of the county-wide ladies league.

Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones said: “The Summer Doubles League is long established and very popular with men’s and ladies teams.

"It runs from April until the end of August each year and it’s wonderful that so many teams around Shropshire take part.

“The men’s and ladies premier divisions, along with divisions one, two and three, feature teams from across the county, while it’s regionalised into north and south from division four downwards.

“There’s around eight or nine teams in each division, so the league provides lots of tennis for many players around Shropshire.”

Keith Smith, the Tennis Shropshire president, presented the trophies to the winners during Tennis Shropshire’s AGM at The Shrewsbury Club.

Tennis Shropshire Summer Men’s Doubles League Winners: Premier Division: Mosaic 1, Division 1: Hollies 1; Division 2: Ludlow Castle 1; Division 3: Baschurch 1; Division 4N: Norton-in-Hales 1; Division 4S: Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club 3: Division 5N: Hollies 3: Division 5S: Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club 5; Division 6N: Baschurch 2: Division 6S: Baschurch 3: Division 7N: Woore 1.

Tennis Shropshire Summer Ladies Doubles League Winners: Premier division: Cound 1; Division 1: Woodfield 1: Division 2: Shifnal 1 : Division 3: Woodfield 3; Division 4N: High Ercall 1: Division 4S: Ludlow Castle 2: Division 5N: Woore 1: Division 5S: Bishop's Castle 1: Division 6N: Lilleshall 3: Division 6S: Worthen 1.

Pictured: Elena Griffiths received the premier division trophy in the ladies league for Cound’s first team from Tennis Shropshire president Keith Smith.

Amy Dannatt collected the premier division’s men’s trophy on behalf of Mosaic’s first team.

Mike Shrimplin was presented with the division two men’s trophy for Whitchurch's Hollies Tennis Club’s first team.

Shifnal’s Merill Holt received the division two ladies trophy.

Lilleshall’s third team were presented with the ladies division six north trophy by Tennis Shropshire president Keith Smith.