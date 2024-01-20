Welshpool's Adele Nicoll scoops memorable bobsleigh gold medal

The pair secured qualification for the World Championships in Germany by finishing 0.61 seconds clear of second-placed Belgian duo Kelly Van Petegem and Jienity de Kler.

They clocked the fastest start time, fastest down time and overall fastest times from the two runs.

That success capped a sensational two days for Nicoll, who also won silver in the monobob on Thursday, as she was pipped to the post by 0.13 seconds by Switzerland’s Debora Annen.

Nicoll only took up bobsleigh in 2020, and has also represented Wales in the shot-put event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and won gold at the British Athletics Championships in the same year.

In 2022, Nicoll and Mica McNeill finished second in the World Cup event in Latvia, as they became the first British women to win a Bobsleigh World Cup medal for 13 years.

The 27-year-old even went to the Winter Olympics as a reserve brakewoman, and the inspirational dual sport athlete collected a bronze medal alongside Placide at the IBSF Europe Cup in Lillehammer in Norway in December.

Next, Nicoll will return to Lillehammer for a World Cup event on January 27-28.