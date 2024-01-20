Shropshire's Tom Booth-Amos taking on the world with Triumph

The Newport ace has secured a seat alongside Ondrej Vostatek at PTR Triumph Racing.

In 2022, Booth-Amos competed in his maiden World Supersport campaign where he took a best result of eighth in the season final in Australia. He returned with the Motozoo ME AIR Racing team for 2023 and competed in the World Supersport Challenge Championship which he won, as well as finishing 15th in the overall Supersport Championship standings.

Alongside this, he ran in the British Supersport Championship where he rode for Gearlink Kawasaki despite missing a round due to a clash Booth-Amos took second in the standings.

Before this, the 27-year-old contested the World Supersport 300 Championship for two seasons – 2020 and 2021 – where he took one win in his rookie season as he finished sixth in the standings, before returning in 2021 to finish as the runner-up behind Adrian Huertas by 66 points with two wins and eight podiums.

Discussing his move to Triumph, Booth-Amos said: “I can’t thank Simon and Triumph enough for bringing me into the team for next year.

“I’ve been working hard for this kind of opportunity in my career for a long time, and we know PTR Triumph Racing has a strong package to offer.

“After the year I’ve had, I think this is the perfect way to move into the future and it’s exciting to be working with a British manufacturer with a British team. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get out soon and try the new bike – I’m really looking forward to next season and seeing what we can do together.”