John McGinn outlines Aston Villa's Champions League determination after European heartbreak

Victory over Liverpool tonight would secure a top-four finish for Unai Emery’s team, who exited the Conference League at the semi-final stage with a 6-2 aggregate defeat to Olympiacos.

McGinn said: “I think if you asked any of the players in the dressing room you would not be talking in 10 or 15 years about making the semi-final of a European competition.

“We were the favourites to go and win the trophy and everyone appreciated and embraced that. It was certainly an opportunity missed.

“For us as players we need to get going again on Monday and get the win to get the one task we have over the line.”