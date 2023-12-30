Shropshire racer Jacob Hodgkiss is aiming high after superb year

The 16-year-old was presented with his vice champion trophy for the 2023 season, finishing second, and crowned rookie champion after a successful debut year on track.

Hodgkiss from Church Aston is extremely proud of his achievements in his rookie season, and has his sights set on further success in 2024.

“I was very happy. It was a good first year in the championship,” said the 16-year-old. “Moving into next year I’m looking to put even more work in and get even higher.

“We’re looking to do another year in the championship and go for the overall championship win. The ultimate goal is to be the champion. We missed out on it by a hair this year so to come back and win it all would be great.

“We’ve got one year left in juniors and then we will see what we can do budget wise. I just want to get to British touring cars if that’s possible.

“I wasn’t expecting to be in the position I was. As annoying as it was to not win, it was even better just to be that high up.”

The Shropshire racer rounded off his season at Brands Hatch claiming victory in two races, and was very pleased to end with a win before celebrating in Nottingham at the annual awards.

He said: “It was a phenomenal weekend and good to finish on a high. The second race was great, it was a bit easier, but the first was a bit fierce between me and my teammates.

“It was a great night in Nottingham because we got to see the whole field again, people on the grid and everyone.

“I’m very thankful to my family and my Dad for his commitment, time and support given to enable me to race and Race Car Consultants.”