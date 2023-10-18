Zach Cook's ‘special’ night in the final Wolves Olympique

Zach Cook on the top step of the Olympique podium at Monmore on Monday night, with Rory Schlein second and Tom Brennan third

The Aussie has come up with some big performances for Wolverhampton in 2023 and saved another impressive display for the club’s annual individual event. He joint top scored in the qualifying races with 11 points alongside Rory Schlein – before fending off his Parrys International Wolves team-mate in the Grand Final.

It’s an event which has been won by a whole host of international stars in the past, as well as numerous world champions, and Cook says it was an honour to join the illustrious list.

“I had a quick look at the names on the trophy before the meeting and there’s quite some big names on there,” he said. “So to add mine on there for the last one is pretty special for myself.”

While not knowing quite to expect before he arrived at the venue on Monday, Cook admits he did enjoy the unique handicap racing format.

“It was a bit confusing at the start because I didn’t really know how it worked,” Cook said. “It was different, definitely something out of the ordinary, but it was good fun.”

Cook was a winter signing for the Parrys International Wolves, who handed him his first ever opportunity in the top-flight of British speedway.

He repaid that faith of club bosses by scoring regular vital points from down at reserve as the Wolfpack once again reached the end of season play-offs.

Cook says he’s enjoyed his sole season as a Wolves rider and wishes he could’ve been back for more in 2024.

“I’ve loved it,” he said. “The team have been a great bunch of lads, we’ve all got on well and had a good year.

“The club itself has been unreal as well. The fans have been so good and it’s such a shame it’s the end of an era.”

Wolverhampton’s long stay at Monmore Green will, disappointingly and sadly, come to an end next Monday (October 23, 7.30pm).