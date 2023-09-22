Super Cooper seals a perfect Series with sixth win

Super Cooper!

Cooper made it six wins from six races by powering home in the Harper Scarper 5k multi-terrain race at The Harper Adams University in Edgmond.

A time of 17.52, two seconds quicker than when she previously won in 2019 and the second fastest ever, secured success on the night as he became the first Shrewsbury AC athlete to win the title.

Albrighton’s Lucie Tait Harris was second in 18.33, with Jade Charlton (Tipton) completing the top three in a time of 18.34.

Patrick Townsend, from Birmingham RTC, won the men’s race in 15.43 as he claimed the overall title for the first time.

Course record holder and last year’s overall winner, Thomas Bentley from Tipton, was second while Telford AC’s Jack Cole enjoyed his best run of the series to come home third in 16.09.

Age group prizes on the night were won by: under-20s Jedid Mensah and Maggie Preece, over-35s Tom Holden and Amy Wakeley, over-40s Gregory Williams and Stacey Hawkins, over-45s Paul O Brien and Nicola Shipp, over-50s Paul Bowes and Rachel Coupe, over-55s Darren Hands and Lisa Yeomans, over-60s Phil Evans and Penny Barber, over-65s Martin Summers and Barbara Cole, over-70s Peter Hough and Anne Strowger, over-75s Ian Day.

DRE & Co’s Richard Heath was on hand to hand out the prizes with the overall Sexarathon prizes based on the total time from all six races.

Cooper had a total time of two hours, nine minutes and 21 seconds – seven minutes quicker than her nearest rival, Wolverhampton and Bilston’s Lucy Calrow (2:16:42). Birchfield’s Rae Nicholls was third 2:17:03.

Townsend had a closer winning margin in the men’s section with a total time of 1:54:14 – just over three minutes ahead of Rob Meredith (Tipton). Shrewsbury’s Charlie Costello claimed third place.