Speed stars are heading for Loton Park

Loton Park

Scottish driver and reigning champion Wallace Menzies has already clinched the British title again this year but many other positions are still up for grabs in the British Hill Climb, British Cup and Midland Championships.

Six-time former British champion Scott Moran, of Ludlow, lies in second spot, with Matt Ryder third place, but there will be very close competition to gain one of the remaining and highly-coveted top 10 ‘numbers’ for next year.

In the class-based British Hill Climb Cup, Telford driver Jonathen Varley, in the GWR Predator racing car, is having an incredible season and leads the table, as well as doing well in the Midland Championship, gaining two ‘Personality of the Meeting’ awards.

He is followed closely in the BHC Cup by Allan McDonald in a Force sports racing car, then Duncan Barnes in a Norma sports racer and Paul Haimes in a Gould GR59 single seater.

Only one point separates the top two in the very popular Midland Hill Climb Championship, with Rodney Eyles (129 points) in his Alfa Romeo 4c leading Varley.Third and fourth spots are currently held by Steve Garner in a Westfield SEi sports car and Andy Tippett in a Brabham racing car, both tied on 104 points, so just a little pressure for both men there too!

This Season Finale event should provide some very close competition as drivers fight for final positions in the various classes for classic, saloon, sports and racing cars and with an open paddock area, close-up viewing of drivers and cars is an added bonus for spectators.