Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wellington start with Old Hill trip

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

Shropshire County Cricket League champions Wellington will start their bid to secure a place in the Birmingham League on away soil.

Wellington have been handed a trip to Worcestershire League title winners Old Hill on Saturday in their first play-off clash.

South Staffs League champions Milford Hall and Warwickshire League winners Olton and West Warwicks complete the four-team group bidding to take a step up in standard. The top two will be promoted.

The Orelton Park side will face Olton and West Warwicks at West Bromwich Dartmouth on Saturday, September 23 before hosting Milford Hall 24 hours later. All games start at 11am.

This coming Sunday sees Wellington face Old Elizabethans in the final of the ECB Vitality Club T20 Plate at Derbyshire’s Incora County Ground.

Sport
Cricket
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News