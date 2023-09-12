Wellington start with Old Hill trip

Wellington have been handed a trip to Worcestershire League title winners Old Hill on Saturday in their first play-off clash.

South Staffs League champions Milford Hall and Warwickshire League winners Olton and West Warwicks complete the four-team group bidding to take a step up in standard. The top two will be promoted.

The Orelton Park side will face Olton and West Warwicks at West Bromwich Dartmouth on Saturday, September 23 before hosting Milford Hall 24 hours later. All games start at 11am.