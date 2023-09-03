Oliver Townend makes it a Burghley treble

Oliver Townend celebrates first place on Ballaghmor Class during day four of the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire. Picture date: Sunday September 3, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story EQUESTRIAN Burghley. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

Ellesmere-based Townend and Tokyo Olympic ride Ballaghmor Class emulated their 2017 feat as the Lincolnshire event’s showjumping phase delivered a pulsating finale.

The combination had one fence down, which meant last to go and world number one Tim Price, riding Vitali, held control.

But things went horribly wrong for the Dorset-based New Zealander, as 12 faults dropped him to fourth place.

Townend finished on a winning score of 33.0 penalties and collected a top prize of £110,000 as British riders filled the podium places.

David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed took second on 33.7, with Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal finishing third.

An elated Townend, who helped Great Britain win eventing team gold at the Tokyo Olympics, said: “This is very special.

“Ballaghmor Class is as good as he has ever been and what more can I say about him? He has performed amazingly.”