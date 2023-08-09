TNS swoop for Blackburn midfield talent

The New Saints have signed Jared Harlock on loan from Blackburn Rovers

As TNS look to defend their JD Cymru Premier title, they have strengthened their midfield options by bringing in one of Rovers’ most exciting young prospects.

The 20-year-old, who has been a regular in Blackburn’s youth teams has racked up almost 100 appearances in the Premier League 2 and U18 Premier League competitions, as well as the FA Youth Cup, scoring 11 goals in all competitions.

This will be Harlock’s first taste of senior football away from Blackburn, having spent the majority of his youth career at Ewood Park.

The creative midfielder's debut could come as soon as Friday when the new JD Cymru Premier season gets under way with TNS facing rivals Connah’s Quay Nomads for the second time in a week, following the victory in the Nathaniel MG Cup last time out.

Harlock said: “I am thrilled to get this deal done and make the move to a team that is deep rooted in success and has a good record of developing young players.

"The team is filled with quality, so I am looking forward to meeting the lads and hitting the ground running in the early part of the season.”

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “We’re delighted to add someone of Jared’s quality to our squad and bolster our options ahead of the domestic season getting under way.

"He arrives with real pedigree and an excellent track record at youth level, so I’m sure he’ll bring plenty of quality to the options we already have in the midfield department.

"He’s a player who’s extremely hard-working and also has an eye for goal, so it’s great to have him with us for the season ahead.”

TNS chairman, Mike Harris, added: “This signing really highlights the trust that clubs have to send their finest young talent to TNS and it’s great to have someone of Jared’s talent joining the club.

"Our track record of developing players is second to none, so it’s great that we’ve been able to attract someone of Jared’s stature and quality to Park Hall for the new season.