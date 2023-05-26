Tom Booth-Amos is setting the pace in race for title

BSB Rd3 Sun Quattro Group British Supersport and GP2 Warm Up at Donington Park, Castle Donington, Leicestershire, England on May 21 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

The round three action saw Booth-Amos and his fellow Newport racer Harry Rowlings take to the track at Donington Park during what was a weekend of mixed fortunes.

Booth-Amos recovered from a fall in his first outing to race to victory in Sunday’s feature race – a win that moved him a point clear of Luke Stapleford in the overall standings.

Rowlings, meanwhile, claimed a third-placed finish in the opening GP2 Class race but then crashed out of Sunday’s second race.

Friday’s free Practice sessions saw Booth-Amos end the day with the quickest time, 1:30.608s, while Rowlings was third fastest in his class in 1:33.991.

Saturday’s qualifying determined the grid for the sprint race and Gearlink Kawasaki rider Booth-Amos destroyed the opposition to claim pole position by more than a second.

The 12-lap sprint race took place in scorching conditions and Booth-Amos was soon setting a hot pace and by lap seven he led by more than two seconds. But his victory charge was then ended when he crashed out at the Melbourn Loop.

In the GP2 Class, Nova Racing Team’s Rowlings had qualified third, despite a low-side crash at Coppice in the final minutes of the session.

Rowlings suffered a bad start in the race and was swallowed up by the pack as the riders entered turn one for the first time.

But by mid-race he had worked his way past a number of riders and continued to set consistently quick lap times on his way to a third-placed finish.

Sunday’s action saw Booth-Amos take centre stage as he roared to victory in the 25-lap feature race.

An impressive start saw was up to third position by the end of lap two and on lap four he worked his way to the front of the group.

He continued to set an impressive pace and his lead was more than eight seconds by the start of the last lap. He eventually coasted to the line to win by 6.657s ahead of Ben Currie and Luke Stapleford.

In the GP2 race, Rowlings started impressively and by the end of lap two he had comfortably pulled away from his team-mate and championship leader Cameron Fraser.

But going into the chicane halfway around lap three, Rowlings clipped the curb and crashed. This sent him across the track and into the path of the oncoming riders but luckily Rowling’s rapid reactions meant he got up swiftly and to the side of the track to avoid being injured.

It was an unfortunate end to Rowlings’ race weekend where he was consistently lapping quicker with each circulation.

He now sits third in the GP2 Championship, 20 points behind second-placed Joe Collier.