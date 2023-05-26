Telford archer Phoebe Paterson Pine wins gold in Czech Republic

Their win was made even more special as Grinham was competing in her first international competition since giving birth to her first child late last year, having only returned to training in March. Grinham said: “It’s been difficult being here. Being away from my baby has definitely taken a toll on me mentally and it was hard getting on the plane. But I’ve put so much hard work in since picking my bow back up in March that I’m absolutely thrilled that it’s been worth it.”