Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford archer Phoebe Paterson Pine wins gold in Czech Republic

SportPublished: Comments

Telford archer Phoebe Paterson Pine won gold at the European Para Cup in the Czech Republic.

Phoebe Paterson Pine at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan
Phoebe Paterson Pine at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan

Paterson Pine and Jodie Grinham shot their way to success in the compound open women’s doubles, beating Turkey in a nail-biting final.

Their win was made even more special as Grinham was competing in her first international competition since giving birth to her first child late last year, having only returned to training in March. Grinham said: “It’s been difficult being here. Being away from my baby has definitely taken a toll on me mentally and it was hard getting on the plane. But I’ve put so much hard work in since picking my bow back up in March that I’m absolutely thrilled that it’s been worth it.”

Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News