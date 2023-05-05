Newport's Tom Booth-Amos nets Oulton Park win with Harry Rowling on podium

Tom Booth-Amos: Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

The action took place over the Bank Holiday weekend at Oulton Park with Gearlink Kawasaki rider Booth-Amos claiming victory in the Supersport class sprint race on Sunday.

Fellow Newport speedster Harry Rowling, riding for Nova Racing Team, was also in action in the GP2 class where he claimed two podium finishes.

Booth-Amos ended Saturday’s free practice one session with the sixth fastest time (1:39.761) in the Supersport class while Rowlings was third quickest time (1:44.125) in GP2.

Both riders decided not to compete in the second session due to the wet conditions but were back out in Sunday’s qualifying where Booth-Amos clocked 1.49.326 to qualify in fifth for the Supersport race while Rowlings (1:53.004) took third spot in the GP2 race. The 12-lap sprint race was delayed due to a heavy rain and was eventually run over a reduced eight laps.

In the tricky conditions, Booth-Amos made a good start and was soon involved in a three-way battle for the lead. The group swapped positions multiple times throughout the race but it Booth-Amos who worked his way to the front to take the win, 0.066s ahead of Richard Cooper, with Luke Jones in third.

In the GP2 Class, Rowlings was up to second after the opening lap, a position he held all the way to the finish.

Monday’s 25-lap feature race saw Booth-Amos sitting second in the Supersport class early on, but he dropped back and had to settle for a fourth-placed finish.

In the GP2 Class, Rowlings impressed again and set his fastest lap of the weekend (1:42.167) on his way to third place.

After two rounds of the Supersport Championship, Booth Amos sits second, only one point behind championship leader Lee Johnston.

Rowlings is also second in the GP2, five points behind his team-mate Cameron Fraser.