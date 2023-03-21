Notification Settings

Luke Becker backed to make his mark

SportPublished: Comments

Promoter Chris Van Straaten has backed Luke Becker to be Wolves speedway’s ace in the pack during what promises to be a fiercely competitive Premiership season.

Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Sam Masters, Leon Flint, Steve Worrall. Kneeling: Zach Cook, Luke Becker. IMAGE: PAUL ROSE
Wolves open their campaign on April 3 when they host King’s Lynn at Monmore Green, with long-serving Van Straaten admitting he is as excited as ever for the campaign.

A busy winter has seen a series of big name signings at rival clubs but Van Straaten believes 24-year-old Becker, voted last year’s rider of the year and one of five returning team members, can be the man to make a difference.

He said: “I’m pleased with the team we have. It looks good on track. It is solid. It needs, without question, one of them to step up.

“There is no question about that. We are going to face some heat 15s where we have two Grand Prix riders against us. We need one of the guys to step up.

“If you ask me, it is probably Luke Becker. He is probably going to be the guy who steps up to the plate.”

Racing returns to Monmore this Sunday with a testimonial for Wolves skipper Sam Masters (3pm). Team-mates Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas and Becker will be part of the 16 rider field.

