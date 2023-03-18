Newport chasing revenge and another title success

Hockey

Victory at home to Bridgnorth thirds will see Newport crowned Midlands Hockey Division Seven North West champions and see them avenge their only defeat of another stunning season.

“There is no pressure because we have already secured promotion and we still have four games left, but we want to secure the title as quickly as possible and then enjoy the rest of the season,” said Newport skipper Ash Williams.

“And beating the only side who have beaten us this season would be an added sweetner.

“That was a frustrating day for us but maybe we needed a bit of a wake-up call at the time. It made us realise you just can’t turn up expecting to win every game.

“We are looking forward to Saturday, we are not quite at full strength but we are stronger than when we played them away.”

While the first team aim to clinch another title, the club’s thirds will be looking to boost their Division 10 North West promotion hopes by getting one over on their second XI.

The unbeaten seconds have already sealed the title and their clubmates are now battling it out with Shrewsbury for the second promotion spot.

“The firsts, seconds and ladies have all won their leagues and it would be great to see the third team go up as well,” said Williams.

“They have really pushed on from just before Christmas. The younger players have kicked on and the new signings have made an impact.

“It should be a really good game of hockey on Saturday.”

Whitchurch saw a two-goal advantage overturned in their clash away to North West Men’s Division Five South (Central) high-flyers Winnington Park.

The visitors stunned their hosts when Jack Barnes netted a penalty stroke and Will Edwards added a second.

Barnes saw another penalty stroke saved and from then on Park took charge.