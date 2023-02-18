Ludlow ladies mark their return to action in style

Hockey

In what was their first outing of 2023, Ludlow produced one of their best displays of the season to beat high-flying Lichfield 4-1 thanks to a double from Ceri MacNaughton-Hughes, an own goal and a strike by Naomi Burgoyne.

Telford & Wrekin’s men’s second team took top billing at the weekend as they took another step towards title glory.

The Midland Division Five West leaders showed no mercy to struggling Edgbaston thirds as they eased to an 8-0 win.

Owen Shave and stand-in skipper Jon Cook shared the individual honours as they both bagged hat-tricks. Sammy Brazier and Tom Jones added the other goals.

The victory leaves Telford, who are away to Droitwich Spa on Saturday, nine points clear at the top of the league, with a game in hand over second-placed Finchfield.

The firsts lost 3-2 at Rugby & EW in the Midlands Premier, despite goals from Dave Tracey and Sam Pratt.

The third team ran out 2-1 winners over promotion chasers Stone seconds with Will Thompson and Matt Fennell-Fox on target.

The fourth team beat Market Drayton seconds 3-1 thanks to goals from Scott Marshall, George Pittson and Conor Ashbridge.