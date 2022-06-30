Shropshire's handball stars a national success

Shropshire handball

The boys' under-16 squad proved the be the headline act as they put the seal on a stunning season by beating Trafford Handball Club 27-13 in the shoot-out for gold – ending their campaign undefeated.

An impressive display saw them secure a 27-13 success with goalkeeper Claudiu Budeanu also heading home with the man-of-the-match award.

The under-16 girls also headed into finals day with an unblemished record but they paid the price for not taking their chances as they came up just short against London Eagles in the final.

All the Shropshire players have been introduced to handball in local schools and many represent the Midlands Academy as well as National and GB squads.

The county have an impressive record in recent years with the under-19 girls crowned national champions in 20/21 while the under-16 girls picked up a silver medal in 2018/19.

The under-16 boys were crowned national champions in 2017/18 – their first season of playing handball.

Coach Ilona Loewnau is delighted with the club's continued success.

"Our club is very successful and in six seasons we have brought at least one team each season to the England Handball National Finals.," she said.

"This season was extra special because we had both under-16 girls and under-16 boys in the finals, having been undefeated all season.

"The girls dominated the game with a number of shots, however, they didn’t convert these opportunities into goals.

"The boys were in control from the very start and slowly built up the goals difference and ended up with a comfortable win.

"The event itself is the best grassroots event that I’ve experienced in my coaching career.

"There was live streaming with commentary, music, the court was impeccable, and the players were brought to the court and introduced one by one to the fans.

"It was pretty spectacular and something that players and parents will never forget.