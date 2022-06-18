Wrekin cyclists celebrate 100 years on their bikes

Wrekin cyclists

Starting and finishing from Wellington Leisure Centre, more than 80 riders signed up for the challenge, with other local clubs joining in and many of the club’s oldest and long-standing members also taking part.

The origins of the club begin with Wrekin Cycling & Athletic Club, formed in 1922, and for this special occasion many riders wore a commemorative light blue top with the club’s usual red, yellow and black colours banded around the chest.

First off were riders for Gos’ Gran Fondo, a type of long distance challenge originating in Italy in 1970.

With 116 kilometres and 1,290 metres of climbing taking in Church Stretton, Homer, Broseley, Bridgnorth and Little Wenlock to contend with, it was not for the faint hearted.

The ride was named after the club’s premier long distance rider Dave Gostelow, who is currently recovering from a stroke.

The shorter 50km ride – Fletch’s 50 – closely followed an infamous club run taking in Harley, Homer, The Wyke and Broseley; before a further leg-pounding trip to Little Wenlock via Spout Lane with 660 metres of climbing involved, not least Homer Bank which briefly touches 18 per cent and a leg-breaking climb entering Wyke village.

Reflecting on the success of the event, club chairman Dave Moore said: “A fabulous celebration ride for our 100th year as a cycling club.

“The club has been through many changes over time – technology and social media in recent years have kept us on our toes.

“But the love of cycling and making friends is what will always be at the forefront of this wonderful club.