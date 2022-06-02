Former Shropshire swimmer Hector Pardoe is ready to make waves after a GB call-up

File photo dated 08-08-2018 of Great Britain's Hector Pardoe in the Men's 5km Open Water during day seven of the 2018 European Championships at Loch Lomond, Stirling. Issue date: Tuesday July 20, 2021. PA Photo. Donât tell Hector Pardoe about the six-foot, 450lb jellyfish that have been flooding the coasts of Japan in their millions in recent years as a consequence of climate change. See PA story OLYMPICS Swimming Pardoe. Photo credit should read Jane Barlow/PA Wire..

Pardoe, 21, will participate in the World Aquatics Championships, which take place in Budapest, Hungary, for the first time at the end of this month

The meet represents another milestone for former Ellesmere Colleague Titans and Whitchurch Wasps long-distance swimmer Pardoe.

The Loughborough University athlete is a marathon swimmer and will represent Britain in the FINA World Championships at Lupa Beach on June 29 and 30. It follows Wrexham-born Pardoe's career highlight swim at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

British Swimming Performance Pathway and Distance Lead for Olympic swimming Kevin Renshaw said: "It is great to confirm Toby (Robinson, British team-mate) and Hector's selections for the upcoming World Championships, and we are excited to see what they can do on this major international stage in what is always such a tough and competitive event.

"They have both been training well in recent months and competed well in Piombino (Italy) recently, having last raced in open water back in December before that.

"It gives them valuable experience in their final preparations for Budapest."

As part of his training, Pardoe competed in a FINA World Cup race in Setubal, Portugal, over the weekend, in which he clocked an 11th-placed finish.