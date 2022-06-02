Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Shropshire swimmer Hector Pardoe is ready to make waves after a GB call-up

By Lewis CoxSportPublished: Comments

Former Shropshire swimmer Hector Pardoe is gearing up for his maiden World Championship event after receiving a call-up.

File photo dated 08-08-2018 of Great Britain's Hector Pardoe in the Men's 5km Open Water during day seven of the 2018 European Championships at Loch Lomond, Stirling. Issue date: Tuesday July 20, 2021. PA Photo. Donât tell Hector Pardoe about the six-foot, 450lb jellyfish that have been flooding the coasts of Japan in their millions in recent years as a consequence of climate change. See PA story OLYMPICS Swimming Pardoe. Photo credit should read Jane Barlow/PA Wire..
File photo dated 08-08-2018 of Great Britain's Hector Pardoe in the Men's 5km Open Water during day seven of the 2018 European Championships at Loch Lomond, Stirling. Issue date: Tuesday July 20, 2021. PA Photo. Donât tell Hector Pardoe about the six-foot, 450lb jellyfish that have been flooding the coasts of Japan in their millions in recent years as a consequence of climate change. See PA story OLYMPICS Swimming Pardoe. Photo credit should read Jane Barlow/PA Wire..

Pardoe, 21, will participate in the World Aquatics Championships, which take place in Budapest, Hungary, for the first time at the end of this month

The meet represents another milestone for former Ellesmere Colleague Titans and Whitchurch Wasps long-distance swimmer Pardoe.

The Loughborough University athlete is a marathon swimmer and will represent Britain in the FINA World Championships at Lupa Beach on June 29 and 30. It follows Wrexham-born Pardoe's career highlight swim at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

British Swimming Performance Pathway and Distance Lead for Olympic swimming Kevin Renshaw said: "It is great to confirm Toby (Robinson, British team-mate) and Hector's selections for the upcoming World Championships, and we are excited to see what they can do on this major international stage in what is always such a tough and competitive event.

"They have both been training well in recent months and competed well in Piombino (Italy) recently, having last raced in open water back in December before that.

"It gives them valuable experience in their final preparations for Budapest."

As part of his training, Pardoe competed in a FINA World Cup race in Setubal, Portugal, over the weekend, in which he clocked an 11th-placed finish.

He competed in the men's 10km swim and finished with a time of 1:55:40.40.

Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News