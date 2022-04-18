Cyclists brave the spring cold snap

Cyclists brave cold

Toby Williams came from outside the county to take the overall victory in 21 minutes 49 seconds.

Taking the honours for the county, Wrekinsport’s Tomos Hales gained maximum points for the second week in a row with a fine effort of 21.57 as he narrowed the gap to SB Series leader Jonathan Mills-Keeling to 12 points.

Mills-Keeling took county runner-up spot in both the overall and the veterans, edging Hafren CC’s Bryn Davies into third im the latter.

Wrekinsport’s Deb Hutson-Lumb took her almost customary double win in the veterans and the SB Women’s Series with 24.20.

Hutson-Lumb faced a strong challenge from fast-improving 15 year-old Cerys Greaves, who took women’s runner-up spot with 26.52 and the junior victory too.

n Round three on the waters Upton-Hodnet course had seen Hales gain the county honours – behind visiting brothers Mathew and Danny Roberts.