Ryan Mason's stance on West Brom captaincy and leaders as departure opens void

The Baggies saw long-serving vice-captain Kyle Bartley, 34, forced to retire from playing at the end of last week after he failed to recover from a knee injury.

Club captain Jed Wallace has played second-fiddle to Tom Fellows for almost two years but remains an influential figure around the club.

It is expected that the club's next longest servant Darnell Furlong will fill into the vice-captain void - and wore the armband in pre-season as well as against Blackburn in Saturday's curtain-raiser. Mason, however, argues success will only come via more leadership.

"We had a player on the pitch with an armband today, but I certainly don't want one or two captains in my team," Mason said.

"Darnell is one of the senior players. Obviously, he's been here a long time.