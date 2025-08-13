Shrewsbury need to be ready to capitalise in the transfer market - Michael Appleton

Town have already added to their squad this week, securing the services of Tommy McDermott on a season-long loan from Burnley.

But the window is still open, and they have until September 1 to make further additions to the squad. After that, nothing aside from free agents can be done until January.

For the Town head coach, it is not a numbers game. He believes those they bring in have got to be ready to impact the starting XI - from the bench or from the off.

He said: "I am always very organic and open-minded about recruitment.