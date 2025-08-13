Shrewsbury need to be ready to capitalise in the transfer market - Michael Appleton
Shrewsbury have to be ready to capitalise in the transfer market should the right player become available, says head coach Michael Appleton.
Plus
Published
Town have already added to their squad this week, securing the services of Tommy McDermott on a season-long loan from Burnley.
But the window is still open, and they have until September 1 to make further additions to the squad. After that, nothing aside from free agents can be done until January.
For the Town head coach, it is not a numbers game. He believes those they bring in have got to be ready to impact the starting XI - from the bench or from the off.
He said: "I am always very organic and open-minded about recruitment.