Shrewsbury Town debrief: Any renewed hope seems to have evaporated

As the sun shone on the Croud Meadow for the first day of the League Two season. The Shropshire faithful would have been optimistic that after a challenging couple of seasons, this year, things would be better.

It still could be, there is a long way to go. But after defeats at Tranmere and Grimsby in the last couple of days, and how those losses came about, those hopes feel like they are on the way out.

That could be an overreaction. But given the last 24 months following the club, it is not unreasonable to be slightly pessimistic.

It has been a particularly demoralising couple of days. Maybe the general consensus was that as you drop down a level, the club, which is dealing with financial struggles, would be able to compete more.

On paper, it felt like they had made some really solid acquisitions in the summer transfer market, and they still might have, but they are not showing that on the pitch. So it all feels rather doom and gloom - again.

In the last two matches, they have conceded seven goals, and only thanks to Tom Sang, just past the hour mark at Blundell Park, did they manage to get on the score sheet for the first time.

Both Tranmere and Grimsby could have scored more. At the weekend, they had the frame of the goal to thank, and on Tuesday, they had Elyh Harrison in between the posts - he was the only positive, he was excellent on debut.

The Mariners had done well in the league in the early part of the season, and they are the best side Town have come up against in the early part of the campaign.

But Town were architects of their own downfall in the opening 20 minutes of the match. They tried to play out from the back, as is the way under Appleton. Taylor Perry gave the ball away midway through his own half and Salop were ruthlessly punished as Justin Amaluzor fired into the net. Harrison then saved a penalty, low down to his left, after Perry had been penalised for handball in the area.

In the defence of the former Wolves man, the ball was smashed at him from point-blank range, and there was very little he could do about it.

Michael Appleton agreed when he spoke after the match.

With the lead being just one at the break Town had the chance to come back in the second half, but that was short-lived as Cameron Gardner converted from close range. There were shouts for offside post-match, with the boss revealing two of the Mariners players were ahead of play in the build-up to the goal.

Out of nowhere, Town plucked one back. The bright Tom Sang got his first Town goal on his first start, but the hosts continued to be the better of the two teams, and they should have won by a much bigger margin. It was Jaze Kabia’s penalty late on that made it 3-1.

Town need to respond. They need to bounce back and put on a performance for their fans at the weekend - tempers are already starting to boil over - it is only the middle of August.