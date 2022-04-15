Speedway commentary legend Nigel Pearson dies aged 52

Nigel Pearson has passed away

The vastly experienced presenter and commentator was a highly respected multi-media journalist covering a range of sports throughout his decorated career.

An avid West Brom fan, Person will always be best known for his love and dedication to Speedway as a presenter, commentator and press officer.

Pearson commentated on darts for over 15 years and worked for many organisations including Sky Sports, Talk Sport and a columnist at the Express and Star.

All of our thoughts and love go to his wife Kerrie, daughter Sarah and sons Liam and Jake. A full tribute to Nigel will follow.



