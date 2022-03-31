Bitterley all set for a return to action with point-to-point

Trainers Phil Rowley and Mel Rowley, at Rowley Racing, Morville, Bridgnorth.

The Members has attracted 4 entries, with BestFriend Barnaby, My Friend Freddie and with Henry Bailey hoping that Unai can deliver the goods, but this is best left to Kauto No Risk who won his Maiden in impressive fashion at Larkhill and should continue the good form of Jo Priests Ross on Wye stable.

The remainder of the races are well supported with 11 in the Conditions, 9 in the Restricted, 6 in the Novice Riders, 9 in the Mixed Open, 14 in the Maiden and 18 in the Flat Race.

The last race is due off at 4-40 p.m. after which anybody who wants to make a night of it, will need to Purchase a ticket in advance in the beer tent or pay £10 at the door to allow them to access the After Party Disco which continues throughout the evening.

Phil Rowley’s Shropshire yard always has winners at this meeting and stand a good chance of landing the Conditions with Optimised. Drumlee Getaway looks his biggest danger while success for Hidden Charmer who carries the colours of Pat Tollit would be popular with the locals.

Master Sunrise may lack the speed to get involved at the finish, a remark that also applies to Calett Mad.

Kauto No Risk holds an alternative engagement in the Restricted, where Cheshire trainer Joe O’Shea holds two entries Envious Editor and Willywonga while the Rowley relies on Francesco du Clos.

Miss May Hill won impressively at Cothelstone recently and like all Clive Bennett runners has been bought along quietly and that always pays dividends in the long run.

The Novice Riders provides a winning opportunity for Fergal O’Brien’s Grageelagh Girl. She made her mark when campaigned in similar events last year but failed to sparkle under Rules during the summer and it will be surprising if she does not get back to winning ways for Kaitlin Perks.

The Mixed Open is run over 2- 1/2 miles and over that shorter distance it could throw up a surprise result. For Rita comes from a good stable and has good form, while others may have to settle for a minor placing. Hazzaar finished second in a similar event earlier in the season but was pulled up on his next outing but has a chance if that previous effort is overlooked.

Steve Flook used to be a formidable force in local Point-to-Points before making the move to N.H. Racing and it would be great to see his colours back in the winners enclosure.

Blackjacktennessee may struggle to meet that objective in the Maiden as Forest Chimes (Rowley) Mooloolah (Fran Poste) and No Dice (Nicky Sheppard) seem better placed to win. The latter was still in with a chance until almost falling at Shelfield Park but will have to brush up on his jumping to play a part in the finish.

Eighteen entries have been received for the 2-mile flat race, with some big stables represented. Phil Rowley has Achtung Baby and Our Nel, Fran Poste, Gaye Legacy and Tom’s Terrace, with the former owned by Scarlett Knipe of Cobhall Court Stud fame. Woolhope trainer Clive Boultbee-Brooks has Bertie B and No Essential, James Ridley You Can Smile for local owner Trea Newell.

Worcester trainer Tom Weston will be hoping that West Away can provide him with compensation after tack problems robbed him of victory when Luke Scott was unseated on from Doyen Quest at Maisemore.