Welshpool's Adele Nicoll back to day job after 'amazing' Winter Olympic experience

Great Britain's Adele Nicoll (left) and Mica McNeill ahead of their departure to Beijing for the The 2022 Winter Olympics, scheduled to take place from 4 to 20 February 2022. Picture date: Thursday January 27, 2022.

The 25-year-old, who has made her name with a string of medals in the shotput swapped the field for the ice this winter – as part of the Team GB Bobsleigh team at the games.

She was picked for the team 16 months after first taking up the sport – and acted as reserve brakewoman in Beijing.

Despite not getting on the ice for any of the official races, Nicoll was part of the official training exercises – and her time at the games has only made her more determined to return for Milan in four years’ time.

But after arriving back in the UK, Nicoll is getting read to return to the familiar surroundings of the field as she’s scheduled to compete in a British Athletics event tomorrow – just days after returning home.

She said: “The Olympic experience was amazing, purely because I had worked so hard to get there and it was such a turbulent journey over the last 16 months, since starting the sport. I had to develop so quickly, but to be part of the number one GB team was just amazing, and it was such a good experience.

“It has made me ever more determined to get back into the team for Milan in 2026.

“But for now I’m going to be looking at the Commonwealth Games, and preparing for that.

“I only landed in the country on Monday, and I’ve got an athletics event on Sunday, so I’ll see how my body will hold up.