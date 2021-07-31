Shropshire’s Oliver Townend gives GB flying start

Britain's Oliver Townend, riding Ballaghmor Class, competes during the equestrian eventing dressage at Equestrian Park at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster).

World number one Townend, competing at his first Olympics, was second to go in the opening phase of dressage aboard his 2017 Burghley champion Ballaghmor Class.

And the 38-year-old from Duddlestone Heath did not disappoint, posting a score of 23.60 to lead after the first group of 21 riders. China’s Alex Hua Tian held second place, with Germany’s Julia Krajewski in third.

“I am very happy with the horse,” Townend said. “We know he is special, and 23.6 is a very good starting mark for the team.

“He went in and did his best in conditions that he is not used to.

“He did a very commendable job, and fingers crossed, we just keep the work up over the next three or four days and see where we end up.”

Laura Collett, riding London 52, is next into the dressage arena for Great Britain later on Friday, with Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser completing the British dressage tests on Saturday.

Attention will then turn to Sunday’s cross-country test at Sea Forest Park, which promises to be a critical part of the medals race.

Britain last won an eventing team gold at Munich in 1972, but they have an outstanding chance this time around, with a German team led by double Olympic individual champion Michael Jung likely to be their biggest threat.

Townend added: “It is a very intense course. You are always on a climb, or in the water or at a combination.