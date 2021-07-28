Gemma Howell's Olympic hoodoo continues with Tokyo exit

Great Britain's Gemma Howell

The Stafford judoka has excelled on the world stage, winning European bronze in 2018 and several medals at the highest level at Grand Slam and Grand Prix events.

But now she has been to two Olympic Games and fallen in the first round at both.

Howell met with her demise against Puerto Rican Maria Perez, who finished ninth at Rio 2016, at the historic Nippon Budokan arena.

In normal time, Perez conceded two shied penalties, one for grappling outside the contest area of the tatami mat and the other for passive play.

Howell was also punished for non-combativity in the same exchange and the pair couldn’t be separated, with the bout going into golden score stage.

Referee Lubomir Petr twice pulled Howell up for passivity in the golden score stage which meant the Brit was condemned to defeat in 8 minutes.

“I felt good. I felt as prepared as I was ever going to be so I couldn’t fault the preparation. I just didn’t do it on the day,” said Howell.

“She did more attacks. I thought they were bad attacks, I might see it differently when I go back and watch the fight. She did better on the day.

“A year ago, I would have given anything to be at the Olympics right now. It doesn’t feel like that right now, maybe it will in a week or so."

“I’ve got the best family, friends and support – and I’m sorry I let you down.”

When asked about her future plans, Howell said: “We’re getting a puppy. A yellow lab called Ciara.”