New Shrewsbury Town recruit opens up about pre-season priorities

The 34-year-old, a veteran of more than 500 professional career appearances, agreed a two-year deal with Shrewsbury earlier this .

He first played English league football in 2011 and enjoyed Premier League stints with Hull and Swansea, as well as five years at Stoke in the Championship.

Clucas warned little can be read into results from pre-season friendlies and the priorities for players and staff alike is working on fitness and styles of play. The midfielder added that "good habits", mixed with some positive results in the off-season, can yield confidence. Michael Appleton's Town have so far beaten Stoke, Leamington, AFC Telford and Kidderminster this summer.

"I've had both ends of it in my career," Clucas said. "I've had pre-seasons where I've not won a game and you read all the comments on Twitter.