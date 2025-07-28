Late wickets give Shropshire hope after tough first day

Put into bat, Shropshire were bowled out for just 130 inside two sessions with the hosts then closing on 150-5 in reply at Wimborne Cricket Club.

Opener Seb Scott top scored with 32 but was one of only three players to pass 20 as Dorset bowling duo Mohammad Abbas and Connor Smith took seven wickets between them.

After Ben Jack had removed Chad Brandrick, the visiting team collapsed from 89-3 to 130 all out with Smith in particular doing damage to the middle order.

Abbas, who finished with excellent figures of 4-19, then mopped up the tail.

Dorset skipper Luke Webb then scored 42 to get his team’s innings off to a strong start after George McCormick had Will Tripcony trapped in front.

But Shropshire ended the day with just a glimmer of a comeback, after the home side lost their way from 115-2.

Ben Roberts, having first removed Webb, then bowled Ben Rogers for 34 before captain Charlie Home snared the wickets of Alex Eckland (27) and Abbas (8) to provide some positivity heading into day two.