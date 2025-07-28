“I really love to work with him" - Ki-Jana Hoever addresses Wolves future

The Dutch defender, who joined Wolves from Liverpool for an initial £9million in 2020, has spent the last three seasons out on loan after struggling for game time at Molineux.

Wolves have not yet signed a replacement for Nelson Semedo, resulting in Hoever being given more opportunities, and the 23-year-old has impressed so far.

In his first interview since returning to the club, the defender has expressed his desire to stay this season and work with Pereira.

“It’s a new manager for me, obviously, and it's been good so far," Hoever said.

"I enjoy working with the team, but also with the staff. They really try to get me to the next level. I feel like they really gave me an opportunity this time and I’m trying to do well. I think this coach and the way we want to play suits me. So, hopefully I can be involved.

“He (Pereira) just tries to improve me as a player. That's the most important. Obviously, it’s still early in pre-season, but he gives me a chance to show myself and I'm trying to do my best and take it.

“I really love to work with him and with the staff. They just want to help me become a better player.

"I hope I can be important for them as well, for the club. I obviously know I've been away for some years, but for me it’s a big opportunity.

“I feel like when I came here when I was 18 years old, it was a long time ago. I was still really young, and I’ve developed a lot as a person, as a player, becoming an adult, and I feel like I'm ready, and hopefully I can show the staff, the gaffer, but also the fans, the club.”

Hoever has featured at right-wing-back throughout pre-season and got an assist in a training game against Burnley in Portugal.

He also briefly played at right centre-back against Stoke at the weekend.

On his best position, Hoever added: “I feel like I'm a wing back. I think he sees that as well. But he spoke to me in half-time and asked if I could play as a third centre back and obviously the way we play, I think it's also something I can do, and it's no problem for me.

“I think it's similar to what I did last season in a five so it's not a lot of really new things. Obviously, everything is just a level higher, and I've been used to that in the Premier League. It's been good, I feel comfortable at right wing back, and I feel like I can really contribute.”

Hoever combined well with Fer Lopez down the right against Stoke, as he featured against the Championship side he made 61 appearances for over two loan spells.

Wolves next face Lens on Wednesday, before travelling to Spain to play Girona and then welcoming Celta Vigo to Molineux in their final pre-season match.

Hoever said: “It was good, good minutes in the legs, and it was a blow for everybody. It's pre-season, so we’re making sure our bodies get ready. We had a trip to Portugal, and it was good. We played two games there, but this was the first test in a stadium with fans, and I think was OK.

“I’ve loved every minute of it so far, just to be playing with the boys, getting my opportunity. I'm in a good mind space. Mentally, I'm good, ready to give my all every time, and that's all I can do.”