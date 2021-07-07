Gemma Howell’s journey is taking her to Tokyo

Team GB's Gemma Howell during the Judo World Championships team announcement and media day at the BJA Centre of Excellence, Walsall..

The Telford athlete, 31, was named as part of a six-strong Tokyo-bound team of judokas who will fight for a medal in the martial art originally introduced by a Japanese man, Dr Kano Jigoro, in 1882.

Jigoro would go on to become the first Japanese member of the IOC in 1909. Howell, who was defeated in the first round at London 2012, is hoping to leave her own Japanese Olympic legacy.

Howell, who was born in Stafford and competed for Wolverhampton Judo Club, said: “Going from my experience at London couldn’t be any more different to my experience with the Covid Games.

“But definitely I think for any judo person to have an Olympic Games in Tokyo is probably one of the best places it could ever be.

“It’s definitely going to be a very knowledgeable crowd. They’re a very polite crowd, but obviously they understand judo which really helps. They know when to make the right noises or cheer.

“And the stadium itself is very traditionally Japanese and that all adds to the experience and excitement of it being authentic and proper traditional.”

Howell has moved up a weight class, from 63kg to 70kg, since 2012, and added a 2018 European bronze to her medal collection.

She was first inspired to take up the sport after her dad, a Wolverhampton maths teacher, taught the late world champion Craig Fallon.

Howell’s ‘rocky road’ to Tokyo has also included an astonishing 10 operations.

“I don’t know if it sounds bad to say but I’m proud that I’ve managed to get through them and still be able to compete in the best competitions in the world,” she said. “It’s not always been 100 per cent there. Every time I took it day by day, and I surprised myself sometimes when I didn’t think I’d be able to get back to the top again.

“Knowing that I’ve done it before I know that I can do it again.”

Howell began to wonder about her Olympic chances in February when Sally Conway, one of only two British female judokas to win a medal at the Games, called it quits on a 26-year career.

And she received an even bigger confidence boost after making it to the third round of the World Championship in June.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought I was going to fall over,” added Howell, whose Team GB exploits in Tokyo will be broadcast live on Eurosport and discovery+. “It was the best feeling. It wasn’t confirmed then, but obviously that was the potential.

“Obviously the dream is the Olympic gold medal.

“I 100 per cent believe I can get on that podium. I just need to try to have that day, have the day of my life on the 28 of July.”