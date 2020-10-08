Good quality card for time of the year at Ludlow races

Horse Racing at Ludlow Racecourse.

The day was somewhat marred by the constant flow of non-runners which chipped away at races, irritating and which would have infuriated supporters of the course.

The 2.45pm Mares handicap hurdle went the way of Yeavering Belle, ridden by David Bass – not only enhancing trainer Kim Bailey's excellent form at Ludlow but also her own as she made it two course wins from two appearances.

Young Jonjo O’Neill Jr gave a masterclass of front running riding aboard Shoal Bay as he bounced back from two poor runs to give his trainer Colin Tizzard a welcome early season winner in the 3.20 valuable 3m handicap chase.

The 2m 5f novice hurdle went the way of short price favourite Does He Know for the Kim Bailey team. They went a slow gallop early before long-time leader Zarrar kicked for home.

David Bass had the move covered though and he recorded a smooth success to notch up a double on the day.

The 4.30 ‘feature’ turned into a bit of a farce as eight of the 11 declared runners were pulled out leaving 3 to go to post. Ruthless Article and Voodoo Doll had no intention of winning, so Darling Maltaix for Paul Nicholls coasted home at very cramped odds.

The penultimate race went to the well backed Roar as he became the sixth winner out of six to benefit from positive tactics. Ed De Giles' dual purpose horse looked well handicapped off his mark and proved to be just that as he held off a strong challenge from Throckley late on. There were also victories on the card for Orchestral Rain for Dr Newland and Jersey Lady for Oliver Sherwood.